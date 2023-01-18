UN envoy thanks Hezbollah terror group, draws rebuke from Israeli officials: ‘Is this real?’

A United Nations official on Monday thanked a representative of Hezbollah for giving her a “tour d’horizon” of Lebanese issues, drawing a rebuke from Israeli officials.

Joanna Wronecka, the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon, tweeted her thanks to Ammar Mousawi, head of international relations for Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department.

“I thank Mr. Ammar Moussawi of Hizbullah (sic) for a tour d’horizon on issues of priority for #Lebanon, including the election of a new President, the functioning of state institutions and the impact of regional and international developments on the country,” Wronecka wrote.

Several Israeli officials criticized the tweet.

“Is this real..??,” wrote Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “An official Senior UN Representative thanks the terrorist organization responsible for the murder of a UN peace keeper for ‘a tour d’horizon’!!!”

“So how does it feel to be indoctrinated by a terrorist? Care to share with us?” asked Yaki Lopez, head of public diplomacy at Israel’s embassy in Berlin.

Israel considers Lebanon-based Hezbollah to be one of its most immediate threats. In 2006, the two fought a month-long war.

In August 2022, the terror group threatened to ‘”sever” the hand of Israel amid tensions over a maritime border dispute.