UK’s Boris Johnson, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seen walking defiantly down streets of Kyiv

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were widely praised on social media for their show of solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

A video of Johnson, shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense shows him and Zelenskyy defiantly walking down the streets of Kyiv, speaking with locals.

“This is what democracy looks,” tweeted the Defense Ministry. “This is what courage looks like. This what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like.”

In another Twitter post, Johnson hailed Ukrainians for having “the courage of a lion.”

“President (Zelenskyy) has given the roar of that lion,” Johnson tweeted. “The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine.”

Many Twitter users praised the scene, calling the leaders courageous in the face of Russian aggression.

Shaun Biley, a conservative member of parliament, said the scene was a “true display of leadership.”

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as they fight for freedom and stand up to tyranny and oppression,” he wrote.

WH SAYS THEY KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT IN UKRAINE BASED ON PUTIN’S CHOICE OF NEW GENERAL

Johnson made the surprise visit to Kyiv over the weekend, where he pledged 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems – part of another $130 pounds of high-grade military equipment. He confirmed an additional $500 million in World Bank lending, taking Britain’s total loan guarantee up to $1 billion.

Johnson said Ukraine defied the odds pushing Russian forces “from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”

Britain and its partners “are going to ratchet up the economic pressure … not just freezing assets in banks and sanctioning oligarchs but moving away from use of Russian hydrocarbons,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson also described a vision for a future Ukraine so fortified and protected by the equipment, technology and know-how of Britain and its partners that it can never be threatened in the same way again. In the meantime, Johnson said, “there is a huge amount to do to make sure that Ukraine is successful, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.