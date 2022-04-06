NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian authorities searched for bodies in areas around the nation’s capital city on Wednesday

Investigators sought to document what appeared to be widespread killings of civilians by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities have said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv and dozens of corpses in civilian clothes were counted in Bucha.

EU COUNCIL HEAD SUGGESTS ASYLUM FOR RUSSIAN DESERTERS

Some residents had their hands bound or flesh burned before being shot at close range.

In the Makariv area, police said officers had found 20 bodies and workers combed through the rubble of apartment blocks in the town of Borodyanka.

“First we were scared, now we are hysterical,” Valentyna Klymenko, 64, told The Associated Press. She said she, her husband and two neighbors survived the siege by sleeping on stacks of potatoes covered with a mattress and blankets. “We didn’t cry at first. Now we are crying.”