Sviatoslav Yurash is well-known in Ukraine. At 26, he’s the youngest member of the country’s parliament ever. Now he is just one of the thousands of Ukrainians picking up a gun and helping to defend their country from a Russian attack.

“Everybody is joining,” Sviat said. “We are all taking up arms.”

In fact, the resistance of the Ukrainians to a better-equipped Russian army has been impressive. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian soldiers “are really proving their bravery and courage by fighting and standing up to a much larger and invading force.” The Ukrainian army itself has gotten much better since the Russians rolled over them in 2014, nabbing two chunks of territory.