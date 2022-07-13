Ukrainian World Congress to sue Canada for returning Nord Stream 1 turbine

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukrainian World Congress is taking legal action against Canada as it claims the country is breaking its own sanctions in helping Russia.

The lawsuit, announced Tuesday, seeks to stop the Canadian government from sending repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines back to Germany. The turbines will allow Russia to boost the amount of oil it carries and sells to European countries.

The Ukrainian World Congress called Canada’s decision “totally unacceptable” and a “grave mistake with dire consequences.”

“We cannot supply a terrorist state with the tools it needs to finance the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people,” Ukrainian World Congress President and CEO Paul Grod said. “This is not just about a turbine or possible many turbines to support Russia’s energy exports, this is about continuously succumbing to Russia’s blackmail.”

MICKEY ROURKE BREAKS DOWN REFLECTING ON MEETING WITH PUTIN, URGES HIM TO ‘STOP THIS S—‘ IN UKRAINE

The lawsuit comes just days after Canada announced it sought a “time-limited and revocable permit” to allow for the return of the turbines as they will increase energy flows to Europe amid a global shortage.

The Nord Stream 1 has seen its production drop to 40% capacity without the turbines, Reuters reported.

BELARUS LAUNCHES MILITARY DRILLS ON BORDER WITH UKRAINE, TESTS TROOP READINESS

“This exemption to the sanctions regime against Russia is totally unacceptable,” Grod added. “There are real alternatives to Germany’s gas needs, including buying through Ukraine’s pipeline.”

He continued, “People and businesses who believe in freedom, democracy and human rights can and should unite to create breakthrough solutions to the energy crisis Russia has made. We came together to find vaccines to protect ourselves against COVID, we can find ways to protect ourselves from the Kremlin.”

The Ukrainian World Congress says a judicial review of the decision could result in a Canadian federal court issuing “a declaration that the decision to provide a permit to Siemens was unreasonable and unauthorized and an order quashing the permit.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ukrainian World Congress is a “global voice for the Ukrainian people worldwide,” according to its bio. “As an international non-governmental organization, we represent the interests of over 20 million Ukrainians in the Diaspora,” the bio added.

Ukraine continues to defend itself from a fierce Russian invasion, which started on Feb. 24, that has killed tens of thousands of personnel between the two countries and has decimated Ukrainian infrastructure.