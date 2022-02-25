Ukrainian town shows significant damage after shelling

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government agency shared the images on its Telegram channel on early Friday morning and wrote that six people were injured in the shelling, and one person died.

Images shared show multiple buildings on fire as well as firefighters helping individuals who were injured by the blast.

On early Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he gave the green light to a “special military operation” in Ukraine on early Thursday morning local time, and said that “Russian President Vladimir Putin “our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday morning local time, as the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Putin had launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

As of early Friday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claimed on Twitter that Russia had suffered losses of a total of seven aircraft, six helicopters, more than 30 tanks, and 800 troops. Russia has not announced a figure on the number of casualties it has suffered.

Fox News Tyler O’Neil contributed to this report.