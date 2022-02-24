Ukrainian nonprofit worries orphanages may run out of supplies amid Russian invasion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A non-profit owner in Ukraine who operates orphanages said he’s concerned that he may soon run out of supplies amid the Russian invasion of the country.

Mark Davis, owner of non-profit Abundance International, told Fox News Digital that the orphanages only have three to four weeks of supplies, including food, for the orphans.

“I’ll be very straight with you if this isn’t handled. You’re going to have kids with starvation because over the course of the years we’ve been supplementing the food and other provisions,” Davis said.

Davis, who is in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, said that he received a phone call earlier in the afternoon from a friend who stated that tanks could be seen on the street outside his window.

He said while fighting has not broken out in his city, other cities that have attempted to “fight back” against the troops have received massive pushback from the Russian forces.

Davis said that he was awakened up by the sound of bombs going off on Thursday morning at around 5:30 a.m. local time.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began early Thursday morning local time, as the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

It was only a matter of time before a series of explosions could be heard across Ukraine, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and other cities.

Davis said that he hopes the Russian troops will not take action against the orphanage.

“And if you say like, look, I’m here to do charitable work for the orphanages, first of all, the fact that I’m an American, Is there a chance of some Russian guy going to be really p–sed and harass me? I don’t know if they’d kill me or torture me, but I could certainly deal with being harassed by and large,” Davis said.

He also said that the people he knows in Ukraine did not think that Putin would go ahead with the attack on Ukraine, and said that people were shocked to find out that he invaded the country.

“Everybody’s freaked out this morning, even as I was walking the streets, you’d you’d see somebody on the phone just crying, you know, somebody else hugging each other and crying,” Davis said.

One of his friends said that he’s concerned for his daughter’s future.

“I went and met with one of my buddies who owns a series of nutrition supplement stores, and he was just like ‘I don’t know. I don’t have words, you know, he says, I have a four-month-old daughter. What am I bringing her up into?'” Davis said. “You know, and there’s a numbness, stunned shock. And to be very candid with you, these people did not see it coming. I didn’t see it coming.”

Adam Lyons, a business consultant with SMART Blueprint, said that he reached out to Mark on Thursday morning to assist him with raising money and setting up a fundraiser for the non-profit to operate.