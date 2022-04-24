Ukrainian mother, 3-month-old among 8 dead in Odesa

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian mother and her 3-month-old baby are among eight dead, following a Russian missile strike in Odesa, according to a report.

“She was a mom. She is no more. And neither is her 3 months old baby girl Kira,” said Ukrainian parliament member Lesia Vaslenko, posting a photo of the deceased woman.

Eighteen others were injured and several buildings were destroyed in the Saturday attack. A number of other victims are believed to still be under the rubble, the Kyiv Independent reported.

ZELENSKYY WARNS RUSSIA WILL LIKELY INVADE OTHER COUNTRIES IF SUCCESSFUL IN UKRAINE

The woman gave birth to the child just one month before the start of Russia’s invasion and posted a photo during the war to celebrate the child’s birthday.

“These were the best 40 weeks ever. Our girl is 1 month old now. Daddy got her first flowers. It’s a whole new level of happiness,” the February post read, which has been shared online following their deaths.

BLINKEN, AUSTIN TO VISIT UKRAINE SUNDAY, ZELENSKYY SAYS

The attack also caused major damage to a 16-story residential complex in Arkadia, a residential area within Odesa, the Kyiv Independent reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack during a press conference Saturday afternoon, vowing revenge on those responsible. The Ukrainian military later said the missiles were launched by a Russian bomber Tu-95 from the Caspian Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.