Ukrainian mom pleads for help from bomb shelter: ‘Please intervene with force’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian mother pleaded with President Biden and NATO nations to intervene with “force” against Russia or “war will knock at your door,” she warned.

Speaking to Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” from a bomb shelter with her three children in the capital city of Kyiv, Olena Gnes said that if Western nations did not step in to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin that “this is the collapse of democracy.”

“This is the collapse of our values. This is the collapse of our civilized, diplomatic and normal world in the West that we’ve been building for so long after the Second World War,” she said.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In an emotional appeal to the U.S. and its allies, Gnes warned that sanctions, no matter how costly, will not be enough to stop Putin’s ambitions.

“Billions is not enough,” she said. “Save us. Please intervene and do something with force.”

The mother of three sat on the floor of a shelter with her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son while her 5-month-old daughter slept in her arms during the third day of war in Ukraine.

Russian forces have been unable to take control of any Ukrainian city and have so far failed to dominate airspace, defense officials said Saturday.

Ukrainian forces have been able to fend off Russian troops, but they continue to encircle Kyiv – leaving defense officials to believe it is Putin’s chief target.

“What really is shocking is that we are repeating the history of the Second World War when everybody was playing games with Hitler,” Gnes said in frustration. “Hitler didn’t stop until he was stopped – Putin is the same. He will not stop until he is stopped.”

UKRAINE INVASION: RUSSIA ‘INCREASINGLY FRUSTRATED’ BY LACK OF MOMENTUM: US DEFENSE OFFICIAL

“He doesn’t want Ukraine because it’s his historical heritage. He wants the waterway, he wants more territories. He is already talking about Baltic States and Finland, and so on,” she added.

Gnes described departing with her husband, who has joined Ukrainian forces in Kyiv to fend off Russia’s incursion.

“My husband didn’t tell me much. He told me I love you – that’s all I need to know,” she said. “I told him I’m proud of you.”

“We are ready to die for the sake of our freedom,” she told Fox News. “But maybe this time, we can react faster. Maybe in the 21st century, we became smarter.”

The U.S. and NATO have said they will not send troops into Ukraine to engage with Russia militarily.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden approved the distribution of another $350 million worth of security aid Saturday, and NATO forces like the U.K., Lithuania and Poland have sent more aid and arms to the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remained in Ukraine and has vowed to continue fighting Russian forces.