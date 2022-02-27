Ukrainian man squares up with Russian tank as invasion continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine gained its own Tiananmen Square-style “Tank Man” on Saturday when a defiant Ukrainian appeared to confront a Russian military convoy in the northeastern town of Bakhmach.

A video shows the man jumping onto the tank as it continues forward then kneeling in front of it as it comes to a stop.

Other bystanders appeared to pull the man from the front of the tank as they yelled at the convoy.

The scene was reminiscent of one in 1989 in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, when an unidentified Chinese man stood in front of a line of tanks with nothing but grocery bags in his hands as China’s military cracked down on protesters at the time.

It’s not the first time that Ukrainians have tried to stop Russia’s onslaught with their own hands.

The Ukrainian news outlet HB posted a video of a Ukrainian man launching himself in front of armored trucks as they drove down a road on Friday.

VIDEO PURPORTEDLY SHOWS UKRAINIAN MAN OFFER RUSSIANS A TOW BACK HOME AFTER THEIR TANK RUNS OUT OF FUEL

Despite Russia’s military advantages, ordinary Ukrainians have armed themselves in the fight and helped fend off the invasion.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and other political leaders have also refused to leave the nation’s capital despite steady shelling from the Russians.

“The fight is here,” Zelenskyy reportedly told U.S. officials when they offered to evacuate him. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”