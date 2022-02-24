Ukraine’s Zelenskyy declares martial law, severs diplomatic ties with Russia after invasion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appeal to Russian citizens to explain his views on Russian aggression towards his country, saying he does not want a war but that his country will defend itself against hostilities.

“We have no need for another Cold War, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted online Thursday morning local time, hours before Russia’s eventual invasion of his country.

“Today I initiated a phone conversation with the president of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Although it’s the Donbas where there should be silence,” he added.

Zelenskyy said his administration’s goal is peace with Russia.

“They say that Ukraine may pose a threat to Russia. This wasn’t a case in the past, nor is it now, and won’t be in the future. Our main goal is to maintain peace in Ukraine and keep Ukrainian citizens safe,” Zelenskyy said.

He continued: “For this we are prepared to hold discussions with everyone, including you [Russia], in whatever format you like at whatever venue.”

“If the leadership of Russia does not want to sit at the table with us to make peace, perhaps it will sit at the table with you. Does Russia want a war? I would very much like an answer to this question. But that answer depends only on you, citizens of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In the video, Zelenskyy also encouraged his own citizens to remain steadfast.

“But if we are attacked militarily, if they try to take away our freedom, our lives, our children’s’ lives, we will defend ourselves,” he added. “When you attack, you will see our faces and not our spines, our faces.”

“Russian TV will surely not show this video, but the Russian people must watch it. The truth must be known. And that truth is that this all needs to stop now, before it’s too late,” Zelenskyy said.

Hours later, Russian forces launched missiles into Ukraine and invaded border cities, prompting another statement from the Ukrainian leader.

“Stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work,” Zelenskyy said, as videos of Kyiv show traffic jams of residents attempting to leave the city.

He added: “Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”