Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept ‘Russian ultimatums’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to the press Saturday on the Polish-Ukrainian border alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Ukrainian minister discussed ongoing diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, and the possibility of a peaceful resolution. However, Kuleba was less than optimistic about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“I cannot say that there is any progress in it. We all hope that the humanitarian corridors, which were agreed upon during the last round of talks, would work,” said Kuleba. “Unfortunately, at least as we speak, they these humanitarian corridors are not available, because of the Russian fire and shells.”

Despite the brick wall Ukrainian diplomats have run up against, Kuleba said that his country will not accept an uneven resolution in Russia’s favor.

“But every war ends with diplomacy, and with talks, so we have to continue talking, but we are not going to these talks to accept Russian ultimatums,” he added.

Blinken reiterated the partnership and bravery of the Ukrainian people, and called Kuleba a good friend.

The secretary of state also restated the United States’ commitment to providing Ukraine with more firepower, saying “the entire world stands with Ukraine.”

“We’ve seen an extraordinary surge of support from around the world against Russia’s aggression,” Blinken said Saturday on the Poland-Ukraine border. “I’m in awe of my friend, his entire government, President Zelenskyy and the courage they show every day that they are showing to the world, and it is inspiring.”

Over the weekend, Kuleba urged the mothers, daughters and wives of those fighting for Russia to demand Putin to end the hostilities. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed directly to the soldiers themselves this week.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly invoked the number of Russian fatalities and have expressed empathy for the families of those serving under President Vladimir Putin, many of whom are described as poorly trained conscripts with substandard equipment who were tricked into fighting in Ukraine.

Leaders have also posted videos on social media of demoralized Russian troops in uniform. Some have said they were not told about the invasion, though the statements may have been made under duress.

The lack of fighting spirit was a poignant moment when Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations read aloud a text message Monday that he said was between a Russian soldier and his mother before he was killed.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.