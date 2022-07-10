Ukraine war: Russian rocket attack kills 15, dozens more trapped under rubble

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rocket attack in Ukraine killed at least 15 people, with almost two dozen more possibly trapped under the rubble as authorities work to clear the site.

The Russian attack occurred overnight Saturday in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar, hitting an apartment complex. Regional emergency services worked to rescue victims from the rubble throughout Sunday, saying in the afternoon that 24 or more people may still be trapped under debris.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the region, said that Russian forces fired the rockets from trucks. He identified them as Uragan rockets, a Soviet-era design and model.

The emergency service said that workers have remained in contact with at least three people under the rubble.

The attack presents another contradiction of Russian claims that the military is hitting only targets of military value.



Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a Telegram post called the attack “terrorist” activity and demanded that other nations label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” according to Reuters.

The Saturday night rocket assault is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty attacks on civilian structures.

At least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June and 21 people were killed when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region this month.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai on Saturday said that Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the region.



“So far there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy,” Haidai said. “He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before.”

Haidai claimed that Ukrainian forces had destroyed ammunition depots and Russian barracks, which he hoped would cause some pause or slowdown in the attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.