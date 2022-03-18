Ukraine, Russia war: Photos show devastation, death as Kyiv attacks leave residential district in ruin

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian troops launched a new round of attacks on parts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as forces also launched missiles at the outskirts of Lviv, a city that had been seen as a refuge for those trying to escape the war-torn country.

Chilling photographs show the devastating aftermath of the attacks against a residential district in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Russian forces, led by President Vladimir Putin, also launched a series of missiles strikes targeting the western city of Lviv.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported Thursday that 780 civilians had been killed in Ukraine and 1,252 were injured between Feb. 24, 2022 – seen as being the start of the war – and midnight Wednesday.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES