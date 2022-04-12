Ukraine releases video of Russia drone dismantling – and here’s what they found

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has released a video purportedly showing that a Russian military surveillance drone isn’t as high-tech as it seems, with features like a taped-on Canon DSLR camera and a fuel tank sealed with a plastic water bottle cap.

The alleged do-it-yourself modifications were revealed in footage of what Ukraine says is one of its soldiers taking apart a Russian Orlan-10 drone that crashed on its soil.

“This is seriously real, not fake,” the soldier says while examining the aircraft’s fuel tank, according to a translation posted on YouTube.

“It says ‘fuel,’ ‘ignition’ and here as you can see a bottle cap, typical plastic bottle cap that was cut, possibly mineral water bottle, and it was attached to the body of the UAV to be used like this,” he continues, joking that “Russia is not Russia without a bottle.”

In another portion of the video, the soldier purportedly shows how a consumer Canon DSLR camera was attached to the drone with Velcro tape.

“You see, here they attached with glue a dial so that the camera wouldn’t turn off accidentally during the flight,” he reportedly says.

The drones are estimated to cost between $87,000 and $120,000, Insider reports, citing comments that a Ukrainian military spokesperson made in 2017.

The soldier concludes the video by saying that “let’s not diminish the effectiveness of such UAVs” and “unfortunately [our] enemy is quite effective at spotting our moves thanks to such UAVS.”

But “to sum up, this will not prevent us from winning,” he declares.