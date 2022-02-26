Ukraine parliament member: ‘More surprises coming for Putin’s army’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik promised “more surprises” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army and the world as her country fights an ongoing invasion.

Rudik spoke to Fox News Saturday about the ongoing advance on Kyiv as Russian troops advance on the Ukrainian capital. Defensive forces have managed to keep the invading military – which includes tank columns – at bay, at least for the moment. Ukraine’s continued efforts have surprised officials around the world, many of whom did not expect the tiny nation to last against the Russian superpower.

“I’ve received messages from all the political leaders throughout the world, saying, ‘Yeah, Kyiv will fall this night,’ and watch us. We did not,” Rudik boasted. “We have more surprises coming for Putin’s army and the world how Ukrainians can stand for their country.”

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The city is experiencing a lull in the onslaught. Rudik told Fox News about the prevalence of air raid sirens and evacuation orders.

“As of the last three to four hours, there has been no sirens and no going to bomb shelters, which is a rare case in Kyiv these days,” Rudik said. “Since the Parliament announced martial law, all in all there has been more than like 13 attacks on Kyiv, where the sirens were on and people had to go to the bomb shelters.”

Martial law powers have placed the Ukrainian military in full control of the country’s government, headed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The shuffling of power has left parliament members with time to draft legislation for after the war’s end.

“Because I’m an optimist, I am working on the stuff that will be related to rebuilding the roads, rebuilding the buildings, etc. And different programs that will help Ukraine to get back to the peaceful times,” Rudik told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. will further bolster Ukraine’s defense in the face of Russian invasion with $350 million more in aid, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday.

The defense aid will include anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, and body armor and related equipment, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday.

“I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the President, an unprecedented third Presidential drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine’s defense,” Blinken said Saturday. “This brings the total security assistance the United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion.”