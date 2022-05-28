NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the fighting in Ukraine continues, Russia claimed Saturday that its military had captured a key city in the East.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the city of Lyman – which serves as a regional railway hub – had been “completely liberated.”

However, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said the battle continued, according to the ZN.ua website.

This comes as Ukraine’s police said Saturday that the area around Sievierodonetsk – the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine – is under “constant enemy fire” and that civilians there were wounded.

On Tuesday, Russian forces seized Svitlodarsk, a municipality south of the city.

The governor of Luhansk province said that Ukraine’s soldiers may need to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, fearing that residents there would experience a repeat of Mariupol.

Sievierodonetsk’s mayor, Oleksandr Striuk, told The Associated Press on Friday that about 12,000 to 13,000 people remain there, where 90% of the buildings are damaged.