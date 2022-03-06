Ukraine officials confirm 8 Russian missiles struck city of Vinnytsia far from front line, airport destroyed

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least eight Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, again calling for Western forces to close the skies over Ukraine on the 11th day of war.

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the “brutal, cynical missile strike has completely destroyed the airport” in Vinnytsia, a large city in west-central Ukraine located far from the front line.

He described the city as “peaceful” and as having “never posed a threat to Russia in any way.”

“They continue total destruction of our infrastructure, our life built by us, our parents and grandparents, generations of Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said of the Russian military. “We repeat every day: Close the sky over Ukraine. Close it for all Russian missiles, Russian combat aircraft, for all these terrorists.”

“Make a humanitarian air zone without rockets, without air bombs. We are people, and it is your humanitarian duty to protect us, to protect people, and you can do it,” he continued.

“If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircraft for us to be able to protect ourselves, there can only be one conclusion: You also want us to be slowly killed,” Zelenskyy said. “This is also the responsibility of the world’s politicians. Western leaders. Today and forever.”

Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted video of the air strike against Vinnystia.

“Eight Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia, a large city far from the frontline. Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians,” he wrote. “Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism!”