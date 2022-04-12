Ukraine not getting what it needs to ‘end war sooner,’ running out of ‘time’ and ‘lives’: Zelenskyy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday his forces still are not getting all that they need from supporting allies to “end the war sooner” as Kyiv braces for an eastward campaign from Russia.

“Our armed forces are beating the occupiers with wisdom and well-thought-out tactics,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation. “But when it comes to the necessary weapons, we still depend on the supply, on our partners.

“Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he added.

The Ukrainian president said he is not only pushing allies for more heavy-armored vehicles and artillery, but he continues to stress the need for jets.

Zelenskyy argued these hot ticket items were crucial in combating Russian forces and unblocking access to Mariupol – a southern port city that has been heavily pummeled by shelling and is believed to be partially besieged by the invading troops.

“We still have to agree on this. We still have to persuade. We still have to squeeze out the necessary decisions,” the Ukrainian president said. “I am sure that we will get almost everything we need.

“But not only time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost. Lives that can no longer be returned,” he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told “Fox News Sunday” that the Pentagon has been in close communication with Ukrainian officials to go over “item by item” what more they need.

But the U.S. has said it will not send fighter jets to Ukraine, arguing it will be seen as a sign of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senior defense officials have warned that after failing to take the capital city of Kyiv, despite nearly 50 days of fighting, Moscow has turned its attention eastward.

NATO warned last week that Russia is looking to conduct a “major offensive” in the eastern part of Ukraine, where it has backed separatist forces for the last eight years.

Zelenskyy said he is working “almost around the clock” to negotiate with allies and establish a defensive strategy to counter Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine.