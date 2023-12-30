Ukraine missile and drone attack in Russia kills 2, including child

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched a series of rocket and drone attacks into Russian territories with local officials reporting that two people, including a child, were killed in the attacks.

Russia said 13 rockets and 32 drones were shot down over several Russian regions, according to Reuters.

A child, born in 2014, was killed in the Bryansk region, while a man in the Belgorod region was also said to have died. Both regions are in western Russia and adjoin Ukraine.

A ministry statement said units in the Belgorod region had thwarted “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack”, with 13 rockets taken down overnight.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said a man had been killed when a house was struck. Four people were being treated for injuries. Ten private homes sustained damage and the water supply in the city of Belgorod was disrupted, Gladkov said, according to Reuters.

On Saturday morning, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said a child had been killed in strikes on “civilian objects” in two villages.

The Russian military also said it had destroyed a Ukrainian maritime drone moving towards the Crimean Peninsula.

The attack came a day after Russia launched one of its largest aerial barrages during its war with Ukraine which killed at least 30 people, according to updated figures from the Ukrainian government cited by the New York Times. Russia fired 122 missiles and 36 drones overnight Thursday and into Friday striking six different cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

Last week, a large Russian landing warship in Crimea was struck by cruise missiles launched by Ukraine, killing at least one person, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. The landing ship, called Novocherkassk, was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles.

