Ukraine leader Zelenskyy says he’s Russia’s ‘target No. 1’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Friday said Russia has designated him “target number one” and his family is number two in its continuing attack on the country, according to reports.

Zelenskyy said in a video address that he remained in the capital, Kyiv, while his family has been moved to an undisclosed location, BBC News reported.

He said Russia wants to “destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state.”

“I am staying in the government quarter together with others,” Zelenskyy said.

“The enemy has designated me as the target number one, and my family as the target number two,” he added, according to BBC.

ZELENSKYY, FAMILY MAIN TARGET FOR PUTIN: PETRAEUS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday told ABC News that Russia planned to assault the capital, saying he was “convinced” Putin would try to overthrow the government.

But he said Ukrainians would resist and either in the near or long-term he’s “convinced that democracy and the independence of Ukraine is going to prevail.”

Early Friday, Ukraine time, explosions were heard in Kyiv, indicating a Russian attack was getting underway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy has declared martial law in the country, ordered a military mobilization calling up thousands of reservists and cut off diplomatic ties with Russia.