Ukraine is building its own Iron Dome. This US company is key

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. company is helping Ukraine build a missile defense system – its own version of Israel’s Iron Dome – to prevent Russian rockets from striking its populace.

According to Israeli officials, the Iron Dome, which detects and destroys incoming missiles, has an over 90% success rate. Ukraine’s defense system, meanwhile, intercepts just 20% of Russia’s missiles and rockets, MarketWatch reported.

Ukraine’s “technology is old and slow,” the CEO of JustAnswer, Andy Kurtzig, told Fox News. “If we could close down the skies over Ukraine, Ukrainians will have a much better chance of winning this war and of democracy winning out.”

“When a missile is on its way, having a slow computer is not very helpful,” Kurtzig added.

RUSSIAN SEPARATISTS ASK MOSCOW FOR BALLISTIC MISSILES TO COUNTER UKRAINIAN ARTILLERY

The plan to modernize Ukraine’s system, dubbed “Sky Project,” intends to create a mobile, all-weather air defense system designed to intercept and destroy rockets and artillery shells, protecting eight regions of Ukraine, according to California-based JustAnswer. The project is a joint initiative with the Lviv Military Administration and the Ukraine Air Command West, along with other partners, including the Software Association of Japan, itSMF Japan and others.

UKRAINE: FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY, POLAND LEADERS SET TO MEET ZELENSKYY IN KYIV AS AIR RAID SIRENS RING OUT

STATE DEPARTMENT MONITORING REPORT OF US FIGHTERS CAPTURED IN UKRAINE

“We’re helping them upgrade their computer systems and their networking systems and software,” Kurtzig said. Ukraine “can be much faster and much more accurate about attempting to swat down these incoming missiles from Russia.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The war in Ukraine, nearing four months, has led to 10,094 civilian causalities in the country, with 4,509 killed and 5,585 injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Most of the those were from explosives like missiles or air strikes.

“Part of Russia’s strategy is to bomb all over the place and create fear, uncertainty, and doubt among the Ukrainian people,” Kurtzig added. “We’re trying to swat down that strategy.”