Ukraine invasion: Russian rocket slams into Kyiv bus, video shows

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person died and six more were injured Monday when a Russian rocket landed on a civilian bus in Ukraine’s capital city – an attack captured by a surveillance camera at a nearby park.

Residents said their houses shook after the impact and a source in the city told Fox News Digital he could feel the shockwave from within an underground bunker nearby.

“Today was quite stressful,” he said.

Following the strike, Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, went directly to the scene.

“That’s what Russians’ war against the civilians looks like: Destroyed buildings, destroyed infrastructure, a city bus just got hit by the rocket,” Klitschko said in a selfie video posted to Twitter from the scene. “Lives are being lost.”

The entire area appeared leveled – with rubble in the streets and blown out windows in an adjacent high-rise building.

“Many cities in Ukraine were destroyed,” Klitschko said. “Lives were taken. That’s the truth. This image is the truth of Russian war against Ukraine, Putin’s war against Ukraine.”



He repeatedly blamed Russia for the invasion in an effort to country Kremlin propaganda that claims the attack is not an invasion at all but instead a “special military operation,” limited to military targets. Vladimir Putin claimed before attacking his smaller neighbor that his goal was to topple a government run by “neo-Nazis” and “drug addicts.”

Over the weekend, a Russian journalist went viral after photo-bombing her own network’s primetime broadcast carrying a sign covered in anti-war messages in both English and Russian.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One, had a sign reading, “Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda! They’re lying to you here!”

Separately, she posted a video statement online.

“What’s happening in Ukraine is a crime and Russia is the aggressor,” she said. “And there is only one person responsible for this, this man is Vladimir Putin.”

She said her job required her to do “Kremlin propaganda” for the past several years and that she is now “very ashamed.”

“I am ashamed that I let lies be spread on television, I’m ashamed that I participated in turning Russian people into zombies, we kept quiet when it all started in 2014, we did not rally when Kremlin poisoned Navalny, we have silently been watching this anti-human regime, and now, the whole world turned back to us, next 10 generations will not be able to get rid of the shame of this war,” she said.

Russia bombarded Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital with a population of 3 million before the war, and its surrounding suburbs for much of Monday.

High-ranking Red Cross official Robert Mardini said civilians trapped in Ukraine’s besieged cities faced “nothing short of a nightmare.”

A town councilor in Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there, a local official told The Associated Press. At least four other people died when an artillery strike landed on a residential building in northern Kyiv and in a Russian attack at an airplane factory.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was seriously injured while newsgathering outside the city, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.