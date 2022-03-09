Ukraine government showing movies to residents sheltering in Kyiv metro stations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukraine government is showing movies to residents sheltering in the Kyiv metro stations due to the Russian invasion of the country.

A Ukraine government agency is showing the movies in hopes that they will help mentally support the residents who are sheltering in the metro stations, according to a government Telegram.

The underground metro stations in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv are being used as shelters for residents needing a safe place to go during the Russian invasion of the country.

The Telegram post states that the movies will be for people of all ages.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has begun a war that has killed at least 516 people and injured another 908, according to figures posted by the United Nations on Wednesday.

The United Nations, however, states that the actual figures are likely “considerably higher.”

Russian forces began shelling on a maternity hospital on Wednesday in Mariupoul, Ukraine, which has left at least 17 people injured, according to the AFP, which cited a local official.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that it has documented 18 attacks that have been committed on Ukraine health care facilities since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.