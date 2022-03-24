Ukraine ‘destroyed’ a Russian naval vessel, Kyiv Navy claims

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s Navy claimed to have “destroyed” a Russian vessel on Thursday morning in the port of Berdyansk on the Black Sea southwest of Mariupol.

“A large paratroop ship ‘Orsk’ of the black sea fleet of occupiers was destroyed in the occupied Russian port Berdyansk,” the country’s Navy announced on Facebook. “Glory to Ukraine!”

“The occupiers are burning well,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Twitter.

While Russia has superior forces in Ukraine, the defenders have put up a surprisingly strong resistance, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has maintained that his besieged country will prove triumphant in the war.