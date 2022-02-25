NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a message posted to Twitter early Friday, Ukrainian citizens were being advised to make Molotov cocktails and help “neutralize the occupier” as Russian forces drove deeper into the country.

The message came as the Russians entered the Obolon district of Kyiv, the capital.

“We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment!” said the message posted by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

“Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!” the message added, referring to the crude explosive device made from a bottle, some fuel and a lighted rag, also known as a “poor man’s grenade.”

The same message also advised citizens: “Peaceful residents – be careful! Do not leave the house!”

Also in the Kyiv area, Ukraine forces blew up a bridge Thursday, about 30 miles north of the city, in order to thwart the advance of Russian tanks toward the capital, according to a report.

The nation’s airborne assault troops targeted the bridge, which crosses the Teteriv River at Ivankiv, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, according to Newsweek.