Ukraine capital Kyiv under heavy Russian attack

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military action in the breakaway regions of Ukraine, Russian forces have reached the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Explosions could be heard in Kyiv early Friday local time, as reports indicated Russian troops were closing in on the city. Many Ukrainians had rushed to leave the capital Thursday.

“Russian mechanized forces, which came in from Belarus, are 20 miles outside of Kyiv,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers Thursday night, according to reporting from Axios. Austin added that the military is looking into ways to provide Ukrainian forces with more equipment, including ammunition.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Kyiv residents reported loud explosions, the Kyiv Independent reported. Ukrainian forces might have shot down a Russian missile in the capital, according to the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

Russian shelling outside Kyiv had already done significant damage.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russia had lost an estimated seven aircraft, six helicopters, more than 30 tanks and 800 troops, as of 3 a.m. Friday.

The Kyiv Independent posted photos of the destruction from what appears to have been a plane crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.