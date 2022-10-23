Ukraine calls for global ban of Russia’s RT after commentator calls for Ukrainian kids to be drowned, burned

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday called for a global ban on the Russian state-controlled news outlet RT after one of its commentators called for Ukrainian children to be drowned for viewing Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union.

The comments from RT presenter Anton Krasovsky came last week during a discussion with Russian science fiction writer, Sergei Lukyanenko. Lukyanenko, recounting his first visit to Ukraine in the 1980s, recalled children telling him they would live better lives if Moscow was not occupying Ukraine.

“They should have been drowned in the Tysyna (river),” Krasovsky interjected. “Just down those children, drown them.”

Krasovsky suggested, alternatively, the kids should have been shoved into huts and burned.

“Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt,” Kuleba wrote alongside a tweet of the video clip of Krasovsky. “This is what you wide with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide!”

RT America permanently shut down operations in March after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine.

The outlet had been facing intense scrutiny over its coverage of the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, with critics accusing the Russia-sponsored news organization of peddling propaganda from the Kremlin.

Fox News Digital has reached out to RT for comment.