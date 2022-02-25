NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine recently prohibited males age 18 to 60 from leaving the country as it deals with Russia’s invasion but has not yet enacted a military draft. Yet thousands of men have been rushing to enlist to help defend their homeland, according to a report.

Hundreds were seen lined up outside the town hall in Mankivka, a town in central Ukraine, according to NPR.

"Ukraine will not kneel," one of the prospective enlistees told the news outlet. "We will push these bastards from our land."

“We will push these bastards from our land.”

— Prospective enlistee in Ukraine army

Another man who said he was eager to sign up was Volodymyr Omelyan, who enlisted Friday, according to the report.

“I’m not a natural-born killer, and I never dreamed to be that type of guy,” Omelyan, who was Ukraine’s infrastructure minister from 2016-2019 told the outlet.

Oemlyan said his main goal was to protect his family. He also voiced optimism that Ukraine’s people would succeed in defending the nation.

“We will win,” he told NPR.

Perhaps no episode in the early days of the war has captured the fighting spirit of Ukrainian forces more than the defiance of 13 soldiers stationed on Zmiinyi Island, aka Snake Island, who found themselves confronted by a Russian warship.

“Russian warship, go f— yourself,” one of the guards shouted in the direction of the ship as the incident was being livestreamed.

All 13 were eventually killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Thursday night.

The 13 soldiers will be receiving the posthumous honor of “Hero of Ukraine,” the president announced.