UK surpasses 100K new daily COVID cases for 1st time

Britain has recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections, the highest total of the pandemic and the first time the figure has topped 100,000.

Confirmed infections have risen almost 60% in the past week, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The British government has reimposed face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded venues. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won’t bring in new measures before Christmas Day but may do so after the holiday.

U.K. health authorities are racing to give all adults a booster vaccine to help combat omicron. Nearly half the U.K. population has had a booster.