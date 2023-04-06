UK police arrest 12-year-old boy charged with murdering 60-year-old woman in hit-and-run

U.K. police arrested a 12-year-old boy late Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old woman in a hit-and-run attack.

The boy, who remains in custody on Thursday, also faces charges for possession of a bladed article. He is accused of striking the woman with a car at around 7:10 p.m. local time before fleeing the scene.

Police apprehended him soon afterward, and the woman was pronounced dead before reaching a hospital, according to the BBC.

“This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened,” Andrea Bowell of the South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

The incident came the same day U.K. courts sentenced a Jamaican man who “recklessly” gave HIV to a British woman 14 years ago to three years in prison.

Police say Jermaine Scott, 39, was diagnosed with HIV in 2005 and had been prescribed medication that, if taken, could have eliminated the risk of transmission to others.

He and the unidentified victim had previously been in a relationship and rekindled it in the summer of 2009.

When the relationship resumed, Scott was not taking his tablets regularly, which meant that there was a higher risk of transmission. He also failed to inform the victim of his diagnosis and went on to have unprotected sex with the woman.

When the victim became suspicious of his behavior, the pair attended a sexual health clinic in October 2009, where Scott provided a fake name and fake medical details to the health worker.

The victim subsequently tested positive for HIV, and the pair ended their relationship. Following their split, Scott left the Cheshire area.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.