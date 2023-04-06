UK man found guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her 50 feet off volcano: ‘A wicked crime’

A man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty Thursday of murdering his wife and unborn child by pushing them off an extinct volcano in Scotland.

Kashif Anwar, 29, killed his wife, 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed, in September 2021 when he pushed her off the steep rock face of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh during a hike and sent her plunging 50 feet, according to the BBC.

Following a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the jury did not accept Anwar’s defense that she fell after he accidentally bumped into her and found him guilty of murdering his wife and her 17-week-old unborn baby.

Anwar, who is from a town near Leeds, England, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years.

UK MAN SENTENCED FOR MURDER AFTER DRUNKENLY TELLING POLICE ‘WHAT HAPPENED’

Judge Lord Beckett, who presided over Anwar’s trial and slapped him with a mandatory life sentence, told the defendant that he had committed “a wicked crime.”

“You showed no remorse and made no attempt to save her,” the judge said, adding that Javed should have been able to expect protection from her husband.

Javed reportedly did not die immediately after falling and was able to tell people that her husband pushed her before she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Daniyah Rafique, a hiker who was the first to come upon Javed as she lay dying on the ground, said, “She told me not to let her husband near her and that he had pushed her.”

WOMEN, ACTIVISTS SKEWER UK POLICE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR LISTING ‘RAPE’ AS A ‘NON-EMERGENCY’ CRIME

When police officer Rhiannon Clutton arrived, Javed also informed her that she had been pushed when she attempted to end their relationship.

“She was writhing in pain, but she was able to speak to me when I asked her questions,” Clutton recounted, adding that Javed told her she had been pushed after she told Anwar she wanted to end their marriage.

Anwar was arrested and charged with murder later that night.

Javed’s mother claimed that shortly after her only daughter married Anwar on Christmas 2020, she began to complain about her husband’s abusive behavior and was considering leaving the relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are just no words to describe the depth of pain and grief,” Javed’s mother said in a statement, according to The Independent. “There’s no words in the English dictionary that go deep enough.”