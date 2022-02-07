A high-speed rail project led to the gruesome discovery of dozens of decapitated corpses just outside a major metropolis.

United Kingdom archeologists have announced the discovery of about 40 2,000-year-old decapitated corpses buried in an ancient Roman village unearthed during the construction of the HS2 project, an hour northwest of London.

In addition to the ruins of the village, artifacts and ancient coins, they found burial sites for more than 400 people, about 10% of whom had been decapitated. They could have been outcasts or criminals, according to authorities, but the nature of their beheadings was not fully clear.

Some of those had their skulls placed between their legs or at their feet, according to the researchers.

“One interpretation of this burial practice is that it could be the burial of criminals or a type of outcast, although decapitation is well-known elsewhere and appears to have been a normal, albeit marginal, burial rite during the late Roman period,” the HS2 said in a statement over the weekend.

Researchers expect to learn more about Britain’s Roman era and how residents once lived there.

“All human remains uncovered will be treated with dignity, care and respect and our discoveries will be shared with the community,” Helen Wass, HS2 Ltd’s head of heritage.

Search teams also discovered ancient pottery, an old lead die, as well as other tools and ornaments.

