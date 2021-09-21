The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry apologized on Tuesday after mistakenly releasing the email addresses of 250 Afghan interpreters–some of whom have been in hiding since the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a report.

The BBC reported that the errant email– with 250 names copied on it– was released by the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy and was followed up–about 30 minutes later–with another email warning them that their email address “may have been compromised.”

“Some of the interpreters didn’t notice the mistake and they replied to all the emails already and they explained their situation which is very dangerous,” one interpreter told the network. “The email contains their profile pictures and contact details.

The ministry told Fox News in an email: “An investigation has been launched into a data breach of information from the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy team. We apologise to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again.”

Ben Wallace, the defense minister, ordered an investigation into the mistake that the report said seemed to be human error. A spokeswoman told the BBC that it was an “unacceptable breach.”