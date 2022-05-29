U.S.-supplied Howitzers have reached Ukraine military, amid ongoing war with Russia: Defense minister

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine has received a shipment of M109 howitzers from the United States, replenishing its supplies amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the new shipment of artillery weaponry has reached Ukraine’s front lines, including the M777 howitzers, FH70 howitzers, and CAESAR SPHs that were supplied by the U.S., the UK, and France, respectively.

Each of the towed artillery guns uses the 155mm artillery caliber, which is NATO standard.

“I am also happy to announce the news: the 155-mm artillery pool is being replenished,” Reznikov said in a statement. “Ukraine has already received M109 SPHs in one of its modifications. This equipment is of very high quality. Its supply was the result of cooperation between several countries.”

“Like any minister in my position, I wish I had many more weapons and as soon as possible. Because the lives of our people are at stake,” Reznikov continued. “At the same time, we must understand: in the last month and a half, for instance, we have received more NATO-standard artillery shells than there are Soviet shells available!”

The defense minister also said Ukraine received anti-ship Harpoon missiles from its Danish partners.

“I would also like to inform that the coastal defense of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” he added.

Reznikov credited the use of the “high-quality” weaponry to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has spent months meeting with international leaders and has led consistent negotiations for weapons and supplies to aid in the defense of his country.

“It was simply impossible to imagine [using these weapons] back in March. But today it is already a reality which materialized due to great teamwork led by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he wrote.

Kyiv is undoubtedly hoping the artillery supplies aid Ukrainians in pushing back Russian forces from the Luhansk region, where Russian forces have seized control, and the Harpoon missiles could aid in disrupting a Russian naval blockade in the Black Sea.

“The strategic decision to switch to NATO-type heavy weaponry already has a concrete dimension. The cooperation of partnership states that provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment is already unprecedented,” the defense minister said.