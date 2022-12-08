Two arrested in Mexico after pregnant woman murdered, unborn child cut out of womb

A Mexican woman who was eight months pregnant has died after a couple sliced her open in an attempt to steal her unborn child who ended up surviving the horrifying ordeal.

Authorities in the Mexican state of Veracruz said this week that 20-year-old Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez was found dead after disappearing following a planned meetup with a woman she met online who promised to give her hand-me-down baby clothes, New York Post reported.

Vasquez’s husband alerted authorities when she did not return and the transcript of the online chats showed that she had planned to meet up with the woman at a pharmacy close to her home in Veracruz.

Vasquez was captured on surveillance video standing outside the pharmacy and being escorted into a car.

On Saturday, Vasquez was found dead during a police raid on a ranch. Her unborn child had been cut out of her womb.

Also on Saturday, a woman authorities referred to only as Veronica “N” sparked suspicion when she showed up at a Veracruz hospital with a newborn she was unable to prove was hers.

Officials later arrested Veronica “N” along with her partner, Gonzalo “N,” and believe that Veronica “N” stole the baby because she could not have children herself.

Veronica “N” and Gonzalo “N” appeared before a judge on Monday and face charges of kidnapping and femicide.

The child is reportedly “safe and sound” and receiving medical treatment, CBS News reported.

“There will be no impunity for anyone who assaults a woman,” a Veracruz government website posted on Monday. “This is how the power of justice is transformed in Veracruz.”