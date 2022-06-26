Turkish police break up LGBT pride parade in Istanbul, detain dozens

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Turkey broke up a and LGBT pride parade on Sunday, detaining dozens of attendees.

Police officers also reportedly attempted to stop journalists from recording or taking pictures of the event, which took place in Istanbul. One photographer for the Agence France Presse was detained, according to the outlet.

Nevertheless, photos from the event show police struggling with rally-goers. It is unclear how many people attended the MARCH

Istanbul authorities issued a 7-day ban on public demonstrations ahead of the pride parade.

“We have obtained information that between 21 June 2022 (Tuesday) and 23 June 2022 (Thursday) gatherings, press releases, marches, distribution of leaflets, etc are planned to be held within the scope of the 30th ‘Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week,'” city governors said in a statement. “All events are banned in all open and closed areas for seven days.”

Istanbul’s LGBT Pride Week Committee issued a statement condemning city officials and arguing they had no right to ban the event last week.

“This decision is illegal, and we would like to inform you that we will use all our rights and make the necessary objections,” the organization wrote, according to a translation. “We would like to thank our entire network of lawyers and venues that have supported us. We won’t give up, we are not afraid! We will continue our events in safe places and online.”

The organization stated the march was set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the LGBT movement in Turkey.

No injuries were reported after police blocked the event.