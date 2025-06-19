Trump to make Iran decision ‘within the next two weeks’ given ‘chance’ of negotiations, Leavitt says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karlone Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on the U.S. becoming involved in Israel’s conflict with Iran within the next two weeks.

“I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, ‘based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'” Leavitt said quoting Trump at a White House briefing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s a quote directly from the president for all of you today.”

“Hs been very clear,” she added. “Iran went for 60 days when he gave them that a 60-day warning without coming to the table. On day 61, Israel took action against Iran. And as I just told you from the president directly, he will make a decision within two weeks in.”