Trump to make Iran decision ‘within the next two weeks’ given ‘chance’ of negotiations, Leavitt says
White House Press Secretary Karlone Leavitt said Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on the U.S. becoming involved in Israel’s conflict with Iran within the next two weeks.
“I have a message directly from the president, and I quote, ‘based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,'” Leavitt said quoting Trump at a White House briefing.
“That’s a quote directly from the president for all of you today.”
“Hs been very clear,” she added. “Iran went for 60 days when he gave them that a 60-day warning without coming to the table. On day 61, Israel took action against Iran. And as I just told you from the president directly, he will make a decision within two weeks in.”