Trump says reports of plans to accommodate North Korea are ‘fake news’

Former President Donald Trump is pushing back on a report that he would provide generous political accommodations to North Korea if he is re-elected in 2024.

Trump dismissed a report from Politico citing three anonymous sources close to Trump that claimed he intended to rollback demands for denuclearization of the Kim regime and instead pursue a “freeze” in exchange for loosened sanctions.

“A Fake News article in Politico, through anonymous sources (as usual!), states that my views on Nuclear Weapons in North Korea have softened,” the former commander-in-chief said in a short statement posted to his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday

Trump continued, “This is a made up story, DISINFORMATION, put out by Democrat Operatives in order to mislead and confuse. The only thing accurate in the story is that I do get along well with Kim Jong Un!”

An anonymous source that Politico claimed was “briefed on [Trump’s] thinking” on North Korea said that his biggest priority was a “deal.”

“He knows he wants a deal,” the alleged inside source told Politico. “What type of deal? I don’t think he has thought that through.”

Trump claimed in April that he averted a “nuclear holocaust” via his diplomacy with North Korea.

Trump made the comments in a deposition for his New York civil fraud case, which was not made public until August.

“I was very busy. I was — I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives. I think you would have nuclear holocaust, if I didn’t deal with North Korea,” Trump told lawyers with the New York attorney general’s office in April.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a dictator of North Korea when he shook hands with Kim Jong Un in 2019.

“It started off rough, remember that? I was saying ‘little rocket man’ and he was saying ‘I’ve got a red button on my desk, and I’m willing to use it,'” Trump recalled in an April 2023 interview.

“And then all of a sudden we get a call — they want to meet,” he added. “We would have had that whole situation straightened out shortly after the beginning of my second term.”