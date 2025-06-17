Trump moves Greenland military installation under US Northern Command in Arctic power shift

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has ordered that Greenland be transferred from the U.S. European Command to the U.S. Northern Command, tightening America’s grip on Arctic defense at a time of escalating global conflict.

The Pentagon confirmed the shift Tuesday, saying it brings Pituffik Space Base, the northernmost U.S. military installation, under Northern Command’s jurisdiction.

The base, located north of the Arctic Circle, is critical to U.S. and NATO missile warning and space surveillance operations.

“The President recently ordered a change to the Unified Command Plan. This change shifts Greenland from the U.S. European Command area of responsibility to the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility,” wrote Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell in a release on Tuesday.

“Consistent with the President’s intent and the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance, this change will strengthen the Joint Force’s ability to defend the U.S. homeland, contributing to a more robust defense of the western hemisphere and deepening relationships with Arctic allies and partners.”

The shift comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran and underscores the Trump administration’s focus on reinforcing national defense infrastructure and responding to emerging threats in the Arctic region, where both Russia and China have shown growing interest.

Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, has long been a strategic location for missile detection and tracking systems. It is operated by the U.S. Space Force and plays a pivotal role in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) mission.

Though the change marks a clear shift in strategic oversight, initial indications suggest the impact will be mostly administrative. No major operational disruptions are expected, according to a U.S. defense official familiar with the transition.

Under the Unified Command Plan (UCP), which the Department of Defense reviews every two years or as needed, combatant commands are reassessed to ensure the right resources and structure are in place to defend U.S. interests worldwide.

“As the northernmost Department of Defense facility, Pituffik Space Base continues to provide key missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance missions supporting homeland defense and space superiority,” a U.S. Space Force spokesperson wrote to Fox News Digital.