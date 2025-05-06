Trump claims Houthis ‘don’t want to fight’ and says US will stop bombing campaign

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the U.S. will stop its bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen after the terrorist group told him they “don’t want to fight.”

“They just don’t want to fight,” Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. “They just don’t want to, and we will honor that. We will stop the bombings.”

ISRAEL CALLS TO EVACUATE YEMEN AIRPORT AMID FIGHT WITH HOUTHIS

Trump said the bombings on Houthi targets will stop “effectively immediately.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio then said the “job” was to get attacks on ships in the region to stop.

“If that’s going to stop, we will stop,” he added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.