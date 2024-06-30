Tourist reportedly dies under mysterious circumstances on idyllic vacation in Greece: ‘Puzzling’

A tourist from the United Kingdom, who recently died under mysterious circumstances during a vacation in Greece, may have been the victim of a homicide, according to a report.

The 44-year-old man was found dead on the Greek island of Spetses, according to local officials. He was reportedly floating in a bay of the island.

A coast guard official told Reuters the victim was found with head wounds. The British citizen was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

Speaking to The Sun, a police official said the man “appeared to … have been hit” on the left side of his head. The source added that the 44-year-old may have been knocked unconscious before entering the water.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE TARGETED IN BRUTAL RAPE INCIDENT: OFFICIALS

“Some are now saying he fell from a boat,” the source was quoted.

“What is sure is that he had an injury on the left side of his head and was almost certainly unconscious when he fell into the sea.”

The 44-year-old was reportedly in Greece to attend a classic yacht regatta. The official added that the man’s head wound was “puzzling.”

YELLOWSTONE TOURIST SENTENCED TO 7 DAYS IN JAIL OVER ‘DANGEROUS’ CAUGHT-ON-CAMERA INCIDENT

“He seems to have been hit,” the official said. “We hope to have answers soon because right now it is a mystery as to how he died.”

The man’s death comes as multiple tourists have died in Greece this summer, mostly due to extreme heat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A semiretired Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy named Albert Calibet vanished during a hike in Greece on June 11. He has not been found.

On June 16, a longtime American horse trainer named Toby Sheets was found dead on the Greek island of Mathraki. He drowned, ABC News reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.