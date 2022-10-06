Thailand mass shooting: More than 30 killed at daycare center, including children

A mass shooting at a daycare center in northeast Thailand Thursday afternoon left more than 30 people dead, including children, police said.

The gunman, believed to be a former police officer, took his own life, police said.

The deaths include at least 23 children, two teachers and a police officer.

The shooting happened in the province of Nongbua Lamphu.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but in 2020, 29 people were killed in a shooting spree by a disgruntled soldier.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.