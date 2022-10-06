Fox World News 

Thailand mass shooting: More than 30 killed at day care center, including children

A mass shooting and knife attack at a day care center in northeast Thailand Thursday afternoon left more than 30 people dead, including children, police said.

The gunman, believed to be a former police officer, took his own life, according to authorities.

The confirmed deaths include at least 23 children, two teachers and a police officer.

In this image taken from video, officials enter the site of an attack at a day care canter, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, northeastern Thailand. More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire the child care center authorities said.
(TPBS via AP)

The shooting happened in the province of Nongbua Lamphu, around 300 miles northeast of the capital of Bangkok.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman fled the building after the attack.

In this image taken from video, people gather outside the site of an attack at a day care canter, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in northeastern Thailand. More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in the child care center authorities said.
(TPBS via AP)

A manhunt was underway for the suspect before officials confirmed he killed himself. He also reportedly killed his wife and child before the attack.

“The shooter came in around lunchtime and shot four or five officials at the child care center first,” a local official named Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters.

In this mug shot released by the Thailand Criminal Investigations Bureau, CIB, a suspected assailant is shown in the attack in Nongbua Lamphu, northern Thailand, Oct. 6, 2022. More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a child care center in northeastern Thailand and later killed himself, authorities said.
(Thailand CIB via AP Photo)

Jidapa said he then forced his way into a locked room where the children were napping and murdered them with a knife.

She added that some of the usual children who come to the day care center were absent that day because of heavy rains.

(AP)

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, but in 2020, 29 people were killed in a shooting spree by a disgruntled soldier.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.