Texas school shooting: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, world leaders react, say they are ‘deeply saddened’

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and several other world leaders offered their condolences to the United States on Wednesday for the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting left at least 19 children and two adults killed. Zelenskyy stated he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”

“The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau also tweeted support for Americans, saying “Canadians are mourning with you.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also shared Americans’ horror at the age of the victims.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also commented on the shooting, appearing to call for U.S. politicians to enact more stringent gun control laws as her country did following the 2019 Christchurch shootings.

“I think about what happened to us, and all I can reflect is: We are a very pragmatic people. When we saw something like that happen, everyone said, ‘Never again.’ And so then it was incumbent on us as politicians to respond to that,” she told CBS on Tuesday night.

“Now, we have legitimate needs for guns in our country for things like peace control and to protect our biodiversity, but you don’t need a military-style semiautomatic weapon to do that. And so we got rid of that,” she added.

Other top foreign officials to comment on the shooting included British Foreign Minister Liz Truss; European Union ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis, and German Ambassador to Washington Emily Haber.