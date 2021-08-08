The Taliban have seized a third capital in Afghanistan in as many days as the group continues to make aggressive and significant gains in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal.

Taliban insurgents seized the city of Kunduz in Northern Afghanistan on Sunday. Kunduz is the third provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in three days, but it is the first major city taken since the Taliban started an aggressive military offensive in May.

The loss of Kunduz is a stark development for the Afghan government due to its significant military and political contributions.

The Taliban succeeding in taking Sheberghan and Zaranj, capital cities in the northern and eastern provinces of the country, The New York Times reported. A fourth city, Sar-e-Pul, was close to falling Sunday as well.