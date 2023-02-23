Tajikistan earthquake recorded days after Turkey quake kills thousands

Tajikistan was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened about 41 miles west of Murghab, Tajikistan, located near the country’s border with China. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in Tajikistan.

Turkey was hit by another 6.4 magnitude earthquake Monday after a 7.8 magnitude quake Feb. 6.

At least three people died in Monday’s earthquake in Turkey, and hundreds were injured.

Turkey was recovering from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake from Feb. 6 that left at least 45,000 people dead.

Ali Mazlum, 18, a resident of Antakya, told Agence France-Presse he was in the process of looking for family members from the previous earthquake when Monday’s quake hit.

“You don’t know what to do,” Mazlum said. “We grabbed each other and, right in front of us, the walls started to fall. It felt like the earth was opening up to swallow us up.”

