Taiwanese protesters show solidarity with Ukraine

Hundreds of Taiwanese protesters took to the streets of Taipei on Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, according to reports.

Foreign policy experts have drawn parallels between Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to control Ukraine’s democratic government and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s desire to make Taiwan part of China.

Both Ukrainian and Taiwanese protesters gave speeches, sang the Ukrainian national anthem, and chanted, “Taiwan stands with Ukraine,” according to the Taipei Times.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a Monday tweet that she is “immensely proud of how the Taiwanese people have supported Ukraine.”

She added that residents of Taiwan have so far donated $600 million and “critical supplies” to Ukraine.

“We #StandWithUkraine in solidarity as its people fight to protect their freedom & way of life,” she wrote.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced an $11.5 million donation to various EU countries housing Ukrainian refugees on Monday. The aid will go to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Lithuania.

The foreign ministry also has announced a new program allowing Ukrainians with relatives in Taiwan to apply for special visas.

Taiwan has not ruled out sanctions against Russia but is still importing gas and coal from the country, according to the Taipei Times.

Last month, as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, nine Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, prompting a broadcast warning from the island nation. Military strategists in Taiwan are closely studying Ukrainians as they’ve mounted a fierce resistance against a more formidable opponent despite being outgunned and outmanned.

Tensions were mounting between China and Taiwan well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China has for decades regarded Taiwan as a renegade breakaway state.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 and China has been increasing pressure on the self-ruled nation, while opposing its involvement in international organizations. The U.S. does not formally recognize Taiwan but maintains an unofficial alliance.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.