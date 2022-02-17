Switzerland announces it will roll back almost all coronavirus restrictions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Switzerland announced this week that it is lifting nearly all coronavirus restrictions in the country as infection rates in the country steadily decline.

The Federal Council, the seven-member Swiss executive branch, said as of Thursday, masks and COVID-19 vaccination passes will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in workplaces and a work-from-home recommendation will also end, as will capacity limits on large-scale gatherings.

Switzerland will continue to require that people who test positive isolate and mandatory mask-wearing will be in place on public transportation and in health care locations.

“The epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government said. “Thanks to the high level of immunity among the population, it is unlikely that the health care system will be overburdened despite the continued high level of virus circulation.”

Health authorities in the country of about 8.5 million people reported more than 21,000 new daily COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths. The trend has steadily fallen since a 7-day average of more than 36,000 cases a day was tallied in late January.

The news from Switzerland comes as 32 U.S. states have eliminated or allowed mask mandates to expire despite several prominent health officials voicing opposition to returning to life without masks.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Thursday moves to lift mask mandates on children in schools may be premature and “risky” despite many studies showing that children pose little risk of spreading the virus and that cloth masks are ineffective at slowing the spread of the virus.

“It’s understandable why people want to take masks off the kids. But, right now, given the level of activity that we have, it is risky,” Fauci said.

Fauci also recently stated that lifting mask requirements on airplanes is “not something we should be considering.”

Additionally, Reason Magazine reported Thursday that CDC Director Rochellee Walensky said behind closed doors that she has no plans to life mask mandates in schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report