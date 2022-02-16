Swimmer dies in shark attack in Sydney, suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Remains belonging to a swimmer were located Wednesday off a beach in Sydney, Australia, after a brutal shark attack that resulted in “catastrophic injuries.”

“Footage clearly shows a body, half a body being taken by a shark,” police said over a scanner, according to News.com.au. The report said authorities were called to Buchan Point, Malabar, at about 4:35 p.m. and found half of a wetsuit.

The beach was crowded at the time of the attack and some witnesses recalled seeing a 14-foot great white shark attacking the unidentified swimmer.

“We heard yelling and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” one witness told 9 News, according to the report.

A fisherman told ABC.net.au that he saw the entire attack. He said the swimmer was pulled underwater by the shark and began yelling. He said there were “so many splashes” and the shark did not relent and the attack lasted for several seconds.

Human remains were found later in the ocean.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News outlets reported that the attack is the first fatality in Sydney since 1963.